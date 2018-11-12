Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Hindu community has been “hit hard” after a thief stole three sacred idols from a Willesden temple the day after they celebrated the New Year.

Police are looking into a burglary at Shree Swaminarayan Temple on Friday (November 9) at 1.50am, when one thief broke through a door and made off with three “beloved” Hari Krishna idols and cash.

The temple had just finished Hindu New Year celebrations the day before and regulars are now urging the wider community to keep a keen eye out.

Umang Jeshani, a member of the temple’s committee, said: “The idols have been with us since 1975, when the temple first opened.

“They were handed down to us from our mother temple in Bhuj in Gujarat. They are used for rituals and have had huge impact on the Hindu community.

“We have had a lot of support from communities around the UK, it has hit the community quite hard, it’s quite a shock.”

Umang admitted he isn’t sure what the burglar’s intention was as the idols are not worth a lot of money.

The temple is asking neighbours to look out for “anything suspicious” and to tell police if they think they have any useful information.

Despite the setback for the temple, all services have gone ahead as normal and extra prayers have been arranged for the idols’ return.

“We have done extra prayers, not only for the idols to return but also for the person who stole it too – if you think about it, they must be in a bad situation for them to do something like this,” Umang said.

“We are keeping positive, maybe there is a higher meaning behind it. But we do want the idols back home.”

The temple shared a copy of a letter written to its followers on Friday, stating they “have faith” the idols will return.

It states: “During the early hours of Friday 9 November 2018, the day after our Hindu New Year celebrations, the Temple was broken into.

“Three of our beloved Hari Krishna idols were taken. They have been with us since we opened in 1975 and hold huge religious significance to all in our community.

“Our community will like to see the Murtis (idols) again. We have faith that all 3 Hari Krishna idols will return home.”

The letter concludes: “We thank people and organisations for their messages of support. There is no change to Mandir prayer times. In the meantime please pray for their safe return.”

CCTV footage has been handed over to police, who are investigating.

Umang says the footage is not totally clear but does show someone in dark clothes with a yellow or beige bag.

A police spokesperson said: “Police were called at 1.50am on Friday, November 9 to a report of a burglary at the Shree Swaminarayan Temple in Willesden Lane.

“Officers attended. The suspect had left the scene. Cash and other items are believed to have been stolen.”

There have been no arrests.

If you have any information about this incident, call police on 101 quoting 505/9NOV or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.