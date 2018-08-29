The video will start in 8 Cancel

A Strictly Come Dancing contestant's preparation for the show came to halt after a man stripped off and threatened members of the public in a pool.

Willesden Sports Centre remains closed on Wednesday (August 29) after police were called to the bizarre incident.

They were called at 7.53am following reports that a man had exposed himself, in what a police spokesman referred to as a "mental health crisis".

Strictly Come Dancing contestant and actor, singer and dancer Danny John-Jules posted about the closure on Twitter, saying it had thwarted his plans to prepare for the show.

A police spokesman said: "The suspect, a 34-year-old man, exposed himself and then jumped into the pool and threatened to harm officers and members of the public.

"All members of the public evacuated the pool and no one has suffered any injuries.

"Officers are concerned for the man’s welfare and remain at the scene."

In videos posted to Twitter, Mr John-Jules said: "My Strictly prep has been thwarted by a man who stripped off in the swimming pool. I thought I was in Notting Hill Carnival ."