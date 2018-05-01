Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Willesden Green's longest serving Labour councillor, who was due to stand for re-election on Thursday (May 3), passed away on Saturday evening (April 28).

Councillor Lesley Jones MBE, was honoured in the Queen's 2015 Birthday Honours List for services to the community and local government.

She was the mayor of Brent from 2015 to 2016 and on assuming the post said: "Being elected to serve the people of Brent … is an honour in itself, so to receive recognition for doing so is wonderful."

The 77-year-old Dollis Hill resident leaves behind four children, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

While the cause of her death is yet to be confirmed, it is understood she died peacefully.

Brent councillors have paid tribute to a "dedicated" and "exceptional public servant.

Brent Council Chief Executive, Carolyn Downs, said: " It is with great sadness that we received news this morning of the death of Councillor Lesley Jones.

"Her dedication to public life, from her days as a teacher, to a local councillor to Mayor and first citizen of Brent was evident for all to see and so it was only fitting that she was honoured with an MBE in 2015.

"Our thoughts are with her family at this very difficult time."

The Mayor of Brent, Councillor Bhagwanji Chohan, said: " Lesley’s death is devastating news and our deepest sympathies go out to her family.

"She was an exceptional public servant and set a wonderful example of how to hold the office of Mayor of Brent with the dignity and respect it deserves.

"She will be sorely missed by everyone at the council."

Thursday's (May 3) Willesden Green ward elections have been suspended following the death of Councillor Jones and will be held "in due course."

Brent Council elections in all other 20 wards will go ahead as planned.

A Brent Council spokesman said: "Thursday’s poll, in Willesden Green only, will now be suspended, and an election for all three seats in that ward will be called in due course - but council elections for all other wards in Brent will still go ahead as scheduled.

"All residents in Willesden Green will be written to on Monday (April 30) regarding the death of Councillor Jones and the suspension of Thursday’s poll. Notices will also be issued across polling station sites in Willesden Green ward, in the Library at Willesden Green and on social media.

"Thursday’s election for all other wards (the remaining twenty out of twenty-one wards) in Brent will still go ahead as scheduled. Polling stations are open at 7am and 10pm."