A Willesden Green man who told police he had a baseball bat in his car for his "own protection" when it was found during a stop and search has been jailed.

Met Police officers were travelling in Craven Park Road, in Harlesden, on Saturday (August 18) when they stopped a blue BMW under authorised stop and search powers (Section 60 Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994), which had been put in place for Harlesden and Kensal Green wards.

Akeme Simms, of Ellerslie Gardens, was driving the car and officers discovered a black baseball bat in the rear footwell behind the driver's seat.

Simms told officers he was in possession of the bat for his own protection.

The 26-year-old was arrested and charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

He appeared at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Monday (August 20) where he pleaded guilty to the offence.

He was sentenced to 56 days’ imprisonment.

Detective Chief Superintendent Simon Rose, Borough commander for Barnet, said: “Over the weekend, borough officers supported by the Violent Crime Taskforce undertook a pre-planned operation in Harlesden aimed to disrupt criminality and tackle violent crime.

"Part of this operation involved the use of stop and search powers, which in this instance resulted in the seizure of an offensive weapon and the apprehension of the individual intent on carrying it.

"Operations like this are taking place across London every day. The message should be very clear, we are out every day and night using lawful tactics such as stop and search to keep London safe.

"Do not carry a weapon, because we will identify you and bring you to justice.”