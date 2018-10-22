The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's amazing what you can see in One Short Day.

A truly Wonderful experience that will leave you thinking "What is this Feeling?" Well I can tell you that the feeling will be staying with you For Good.

All other song related puns will be available when you actually watch the play.

Widely seen as the best show currently on stage in London, Wicked is a critically acclaimed and award winning musical that will leave you spellbound.

The handy guide below will ensure that you can make the whole evening on to remember.

(Image: Wikimedia)





Where is the show?

The show is currently on at the Apollo Victoria Theatre on Wilton Road.

How much do tickets cost?

Ticket prices range from £25.75 to £233 each depending on your seat and how far in advance you book.

When are shows?

Shows are on from Monday to Saturday at 7.30pm, with matinée performances on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 2.30pm.

How do I get there?

Be careful when you walk out of Victoria station, because you might just walk into the theatre, it's that close. Victoria station is on the Victoria, Circle and District lines.

Where should I eat?

There are plenty of amazing places to eat in the area, with cuisines to suit every appetite. Here are the top five restaurants in the area according to TripAdvisor.

1. Mosimann's Club, West Halkin Street. Contemporary European food at its finest. Average star rating of four-and-a-half stars.

2.The Goring Dining Room, Beeston Place. Much like the Mosimann's Club, you'll find some of the capital's best contemporary European food here. Average star rating of four-and-a-half stars.

3. Il Convivo, Ebury Street. For anyone with Italian taste buds, look no further. Average star rating of four-and-a-half stars.

4. The Queens Arms, Warwick Way. It may look like your average pub, but the food is incredible. Average star rating of four-and-a-half stars.

5. Quilon, Buckingham Gate. Indian food like you've never tasted before. Baltis, Bhunas and Biryanis await you. Average star rating of four-and-a-half stars.