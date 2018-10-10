Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The campaign to cut the speed limit in the Square Mile to 15 miles per hour took a step forward as a radical new 25-year transport plan was considered by City of London councillors.

The proposed drop from 20mph to 15mph by 2022 is one of a series of measures designed to reduce pollution, further reduce the number of accidents and cope with the extra numbers of people coming into the City as more new buildings go up.

Common councillor Christopher Hayward said: “With the numbers of people pouring into the City now, if we don’t do something we will have a serious safety issue.”

Councillors know the proposal to cut the speed limit will be a “hot issue”.

Councillor Hayward said: “It is a radical proposal. There’s not another borough in London that has it. I agree there’s no reason for us not to blaze a trail.”

Members of the local plans sub committee discussed a draft document outlining the Corporation’s first transport strategy which could shape policy for the next quarter of a century.

It looks at how people move in and around the City.

It will go to the planning and transportation committee on October 30 before public consultation between November and next January.

Last month, the Corporation agreed to ban all traffic except buses and bikes from the accident blackspot Bank junction during the weekday rush hour after a successful trial. It is looking at traffic management at Ludgate Circus, which is another busy thoroughfare.

Other proposed measures include:

*Possible road closures at peak times or “semi pedestrianisation”

*A 50% cut in deliveries at peak times

*Making the roads safer to encourage cycling

Last year, 54 people were killed or seriously injured on City streets.

Common councillor Marianne Fredericks said the congestion is so bad in the City she is already only driving at 12mph.

She also told the committee that trying to walk down Fenchurch Street during rush hour “is just sheer hell”.

She added: “There’s not enough space. The roads are dangerous and it is congested. It’s our job to build a better city for the future that’s future proof.”