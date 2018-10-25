Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Frenchman is currently trying to climb London's third tallest building in a hair-raising stunt .

London's bustling financial district was partially cordoned off in Bishopsgate at around 1.30pm on Thursday (October 24) as daredevil Alain Robert set out on his illegal ascent up the 202m Heron Tower.

Heron Tower is now known as Salesforce Tower and is located in the heart of London's Square Mile. City Police is at the scene as the climb continues.

But who is the man dubbed "French Spiderman" and why is he trying to scale a skyscraper with his bare hands?

Who is Alain Robert?

Alain is a 56-year-old daredevil, who has made a name for himself climbing high rises with his bare hands.

Before climbing the Heron Tower he said: "I fully feel alive when my life is at stake. It may sound a bit scary and crazy but this is the way it is."

He is 5ft 5in and weighs about 7st 12lb (50kg), with a low fat ratio of bones to muscle which helps his extreme athleticism and skill - he is said to be in prime condition at the time of the stunt.

He is climbing the tower without safety equipment but has a bag of chalk to hand which improves the friction between his skin and the building.

He also tapes his fingers and wears wafer-thin gloves to try to stop them being shredded by the "aggressive" building.

What other buildings has he climbed

Alain has previously scaled Dubai's 2,717ft (828m) Burj Khalifa, Taiwan's Taipei 101 and the Lloyds building also in The City of London.

Why the Heron Tower?

It is believed he only decided which building he was going to tackle from a three-strong shortlist on Monday.

When was Heron Tower built?

2011

Where is Heron Tower?

A short walk from Liverpool Street Station and nearing Shoreditch it tempts bankers and hipsters alike all keen to sip a tipple in its sky bar.

What is Heron Tower used for?

The Salesforce Tower better known as Heron Tower is the tallest building in The City of London financial district.

It has a distinctive spire on its roof and inside its foyer there's a huge 70,000 litre aquarium which contains around 1,200 fish. As well as offices it's home to the popular Sushi Samba and Duck and Waffle restaurants.