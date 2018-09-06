The video will start in 8 Cancel

Detectives investigating a stabbing at Whitton train station believe the suspect made off from the scene by using the railway tracks.

British Transport Police (BTP) were called to reports of a stabbing in the vicinity of the station at around 6.30pm on Wednesday (September 5).

A man, whose age has not yet been released, was taken to hospital with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries, BTP has said.

The force has now revealed that despite extensive efforts to try and find the suspect, they are still at large.

(Image: Agnieszka Fedoniuk)

BTP said in a statement: “Just before 6.30pm, officers were called to a report of a stabbing in the vicinity of Whitton Railway Station.

“As it was believed that the suspect may have entered the station and gone on to the railway tracks, BTP officers - including armed officers and dog unit - searched the area, along with colleagues from the Metropolitan Police. The suspect was not found.

“The male victim has been taken to hospital with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.”

(Image: Agnieszka Fedoniuk)

Photos taken by commuters outside the station at the time of the incident show several marked BTP vehicles, including an armed response unit, while some streets were also cordoned off.

South Western Railway reported issues on their service between Hounslow and Richmond stations, while trains from Waterloo were not stopping at the station.

Trains began to run normally again at around 9pm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by calling 0800 40 50 40 or by texting 61016, quoting 477 of 5 September. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.