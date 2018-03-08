A fire has broken out at a house in Whitton and firefighters are at the scene.

London Fire Brigade sent 10 fire engines and 72 firefighters to the scene in Whitton Waye, Hounslow , just before noon on Thursday (March 8).

Whitton Waye houses many semi-detached family homes.

See our live blog updates below for more about the fire and the surrounding area.

(Image: Google Maps)

