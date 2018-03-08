A fire has broken out at a house in Whitton and firefighters are at the scene.
London Fire Brigade sent 10 fire engines and 72 firefighters to the scene in Whitton Waye, Hounslow , just before noon on Thursday (March 8).
Whitton Waye houses many semi-detached family homes.
An ENTIRE bungalow and garage were destroyed, firefighters say
Firefighters confirmed that an entire bungalow and a garage was destroyed in the blaze.
A spokesman for London Fire Brigade said:
“A bungalow and garage were destroyed by fire. A single storey workshop was also damaged by fire.
“The Brigade was called at 11.10am and the fire was under control at 12.33pm.
“The cause of the fire is under investigation.”
London Fire Brigade (LFB) confirmed that a bungalow is engulfed in flames.
It has sent ten fire engines and 72 firefighters and officers to the scene in Whitton Waye.
A spokesman for the LFB said:
“Approximately three quarters of the property is currently alight.
“The Brigade was called at 11.10am. Fire crews from Heston, Southwall, Feltham, Twickenham and Richmond fire stations are at the scene.
“The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.”
London Fire Brigade tweeted that they were at the scene at 11.35am