The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 29-year-old man from Albania who was arrested near the scene of a fire in Whitton last week was further arrested for illegal entry into the UK.

At around 11.10am on Thursday March 8, 10 fire engines and 72 firefighters rushed to the scene of a fire in a bungalow in Whitton Waye, Hounslow.

Plumes of smoke could be seen in the surrounding area and videos show how fire engines, ambulance and police lined the entire street as they fought to put out the blaze.

The bungalow and an adjoining garage were completely destroyed by fire.

It took fire crews just over an hour-and-a-half to tackle the blaze, but they remained on scene for the afternoon to damp down the area.

Fire crews from Heston, Southall, Feltham, Twickenham, Richmond and other surrounding fire stations attended.

(Image: Steve Porter)

At around 11.25am, police said a man was arrested at the scene in a matter unrelated to the fire.

The 29-year-old was arrested on suspicion of vehicle interference and was taken into custody.

Due to information received by officers while he was in custody, he was further arrested on suspicion of illegal entry into the UK and was referred to the UK Border Agency.

Speaking to getwestlondon on Thursday (March 15), a Metropolitan Police spokesman said there will be no charges after the arrest and the Home Office is dealing with the case.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .