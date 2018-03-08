The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man was detained by police while emergency services battled to put out a blaze which destroyed an entire bungalow in Whitton.

A total of 10 fire engines and 72 firefighters and officers rushed to the scene in Whitton Waye, Hounslow, on Thursday morning (March 8).

Billowing smoke could be seen in the surrounding streets and nearby residents could smell smoke before fire crews headed to the burning home at 11.10am.

Video footage shows how fire engines, ambulances and police lined the entire street as they fought to put out the flames.

A spokesman for London Fire Brigade said: "A bungalow and garage were destroyed by fire.

"A single storey workshop was also damaged by fire.

"The cause of the fire is under investigation."

Metropolitan Police confirmed a man was arrested at the scene the fire.

A spokesman for the force said: "Police were called by London Fire Brigade at approximately 11.25am on Thursday (March 8) to reports of a fire at a residential premises in Whitton Waye, Whitton.

"There were no reports of any injuries. Enquiries into the cause of the fire remain ongoing.

"Whilst on the scene, a male - no further details - was arrested on suspicion of vehicle interference."

It took fire crews just over an hour-and-a-half to tackle the blaze, but they remained on scene for the afternoon to damp down the area.

Fire crews from Heston, Southwall, Feltham, Twickenham, Richmond and other surrounding fire stations attended.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .