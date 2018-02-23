Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pupil was taken to hospital during the school day after an incident at Whitmore High School .

The 14-year-old became unwell at the school in Porlock Avenue, Harrow , and suffered a cardiac arrest on Friday morning (February 23).

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at 11.20am to Porlock Avenue, Harrow, to reports of an incident.

"We sent two ambulance crews, an incident response officer and a single responder in a car to the scene.

"We treated a patient at the scene and took them to hospital."

Emergency vehicles, including an ambulance and police cars were spotted at the school.

A post in Facebook group #FixitHarrowNetwork said: "Anyone know what’s happened at Whitmore High School?

"There was three ambulances, a rapid response, and about four police cars."

Harrow Police confirmed that officers were were on scene "assisting the ambulance service with a 14-year-old in cardiac arrest".

Whitmore High School has been contacted for comment.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .