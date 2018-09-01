Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Residents of a White City tower block have hit back after a mayoral candidate slammed their block in a promotional video.

Andre Boff, a citywide Assembly Member is running for the Conservative candidacy for the 2020 Mayoral elections and highlighted Poynter House as "blot on the landscape" in a video on his Facebook campaign page, Boff4London.

"No family wants to live on the 10th floor of a block like that," said AM Boff of the tower, which is just 500 metres from the remains of Grenfell Tower.

The building houses 180 flats over 23 floors, and is part of the Edward Woods estate near Westfield shopping centre.

"Generally speaking, people don't like living in them," said Mr Boff about the tower blocks. He was putting forward his policy of building four or five bedroom Victorian-style terraces as an alternative, highlighting some properties in St James's Garden nearby.

Ollie Hopkins, Edward Woods Initiative Secretary said: “It’s laughable that Andrew Boff pointed to the nearby Victorian town houses on St James’s Square as an example of “part of the solution to London’s housing problems."

Stabbings, drugs and violence - the estate 'so dangerous you can't even get a takeaway delivered'

"These five story houses that overlook a private, gated garden cost over £5,000,000 each – hardly an example of a solution for normal families."

“We do not need lectures on housing from any Conservative politician – a party that decimated the social housing stock through the Right to Buy policy, and whose austerity measures have seen tens of thousands of families forced out of London’s council housing in recent years" he added.

(Image: City Hall)

Mr Boff, an outspoken critic of Labour mayor Sadiq Khan, said while pointing at Poynter House, "Apart from being a blot on the landscape, they are very very expensive to maintain, they haven't got a very long shelf-life, they have to be accommodated in some very large areas of common land in order to give children somewhere to play and generally speaking, people don't like living in them".

Ollie Hopkins countered, saying: "Andrew Boff insults the residents here by claiming no one would like to live where we live. A recent LSE study reported that ‘78 per cent describe their quality of life in their home as good or excellent' on Edward Woods estate."

"More estates like Edward Woods Estate, not less, would make London a better place to live.”

(Image: Andrew Boff/Boff4London)

The same LSE report, titled High Rise Hope revisited, did also mention that the estate "suffers from considerable deprivation but is surrounded by more affluent areas" and "has higher than average levels of unemployment and working-age people dependent on benefits".

Poynter House was one of London's earliest tower blocks and the first of three to be built on the Edward Woods estate.

The area had previously been occupied by overcrowded Victorian terraces as well as disused railway sidings and tracks.

The Edward Woods estate is the second largest housing estate in Hammersmith and Fulham and has a total of 754 flats.