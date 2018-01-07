The video will start in 8 Cancel

No arrests have been made two days after a 16-year-old boy was knifed in the back in White City .

At 5.45pm on Friday (January 5), a teenage boy was stabbed in Westway, near the junction with Bentworth Road.

The attack, which took place during rush-hour beside the heavily-congested road, left the boy in a serious condition in hospital.

Two days after the stabbing, on Sunday (January 7), Metropolitan Police told getwestlondon no arrests have been made.

The 16-year-old remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

Detectives from Hammersmith and Fulham are investigating and enquiries continue.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the assault or who has any information to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers on 020 8246 2441 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

