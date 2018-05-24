The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 32-year-old man from White City has been charged with possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life after a pistol was found in the locker of a nearby health club.

Sher-Afghan Kattack, of Milfoil Street, was arrested on May 18 following a surveillance operation by Metropolitan Police's Organised Crime Partnership.

He was charged with possession of a firearm with intent to danger life after a converted blank-firing BBM Gap pistol and loaded magazine were found in a nearby health club locker.

He was then also arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and has since been remanded in police custody, a National Crime Agency (NCA) spokesman said.

(Image: NCA)

The arrest comes as part of an investigation by NCA and Met Police which aims to tackle the threats posed by the class A drug trade and the use of violence and weapons during the distribution.

During the joint investigation, Olivia Anton-Altamirano, a 32-year-old Spanish national from Blackheath, was arrested on May 16 on suspicion of drugs importation.

She was charged on May 18 in relation to the seizure of 259kg of class A drugs smuggled into the UK from Mexico, which were hidden inside a specially-constructed fruit processing machine.

The haul also included 250kg of cocaine and 9kg of crystal meth which was all worth an estimated combined street value of a staggering £22 million.

(Image: NCA)

Speaking after the arrests, John Coles, head of specialist operations at the NCA, said officers are working to keep people safe from alleged organised crime “and the violence it brings”.

He added: "The work of the Organised Crime Partnership showcases the shared commitment of the NCA and the Metropolitan Police to keeping people safe from organised crime and the violence it brings."