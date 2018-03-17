Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new street sign in the borough of Hounslow has got residents baffled thanks to a spelling error.

People living in The Alders were bemused to find they had returned home to 'Hansworth' instead of Hanworth.

The embarrassing blunder has led to people making a mockery of the council and its sign supplier.

While it has made some people laugh, "OMG now that has made my day" others have joked "probably made by Hounlow Sighways."

The new sign was spotted by Paul Hills who posted the image on the Feltham Community Facebook group.

The group is run by resident Mike Foston who also informed Hounslow Council and Hounslow Highways of the error along with a photo of the sign on Twitter.

The Feltham Community were thanked for raising the issue.

In a response on Twitter, @HounslowHways said: "Our sign supplier is sending a new sign which will be installed within 28 days and has apologised for the error. Thanks."

Deputy leader of Hounslow Council, Councillor Amrit Mann, said: “The incorrect street sign in Hanworth will be replaced within a month.

"The spelling error was made by the company who produced the sign. The sign will be replaced free of charge.”

However this is not the first time such an error has been made. A few years back a road sign blunder put a street in Hanworth Park instead of Feltham.

A similar situation also happened on a new sign outside Hayes Asda.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now!