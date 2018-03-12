Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The parents of a man stabbed to death in Uxbridge have said “their world has been torn apart” following his murder.

Kyle Bowen was repeatedly stabbed in Waterloo Road in the early hours of May 6 last year, after his plan to rob a drug dealer tragically backfired.

Cosmos and Sue-Ellen Bowen were speaking after life sentences were handed to Neville Marlon Bowen and Mohammad Mustapha Khalid for the murder of the 23-year-old Kyle on Friday (March 9).

Neville Bowen, from Breakspears Road, Brockley, who is not related to Kyle, was ordered to serve at least 27 years in prison, while Khalid, from Well Street, in Hackney, will serve a minimum 21 years behind bars.

A court had heard Kyle, who lived in the Hayes area, was stabbed when he tried to rob drug dealer Khalid.

Mr and Mrs Bowen said their son's violent death meant life “will never be the same again”.

They said Kyle “was loved by all who knew him” and had “a heart of gold”.

(Image: Met Police)

(Image: Met Police)

Detective Inspector Simon Pickford from the Met's Homicide and Major Crime Command, who led the investigation, had earlier said: “This terrible event has left a young man’s family bereft and struggling to understand why this tragedy happened.”

The full statement from Cosmos and Sue-Ellen Bowen, parents of Kyle Bowen:

"Never did I imagine or believe that something like this could ever happen to me or my family. My heart used to go out to other mothers’ sons who were killed in this way. I asked God, what had I done to deserve losing my boy in such a horrific way. Our world was turned upside down and torn apart. We will never be the same again.

"Kyle was loved by all who knew him. He had no enemies and never talked ill of anyone. His murder was all so senseless.

(Image: Met Police)

"Kyle was a strong young man who never looked for trouble. He would help, support and defend people in need. He had a heart of gold and never held any grudges. How could we be told that our son, brother, grandson, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend, had been stabbed, had been murdered, when he had just found out earlier that day that after three days of intense exams, he had passed all and was now a fully qualified Electrician. He had plans for his future and everything to live for.

"It has been 10 months since the passing of our Kyle and the pain is yet to fade, it is still so raw and our lives are numb and incomplete.

"Kyle was my pride and joy and my man about the house. He constantly made others smile and he would have been humbled and surprised to know he meant so much to so many and made a huge difference to all of our lives .

(Image: Met Police)

"As a result of the defendants’ actions they have forced us to relive that traumatic day. The lead up to the trial and having to listen to the content has caused all of us great anxiety, stress and yet more emotional pain. We needed to attend court every day for our Kyle and to hear the facts of the case but as you would appreciate, it has been very difficult for all of us. We would like to thank each and every jury member for having to listen to the awfulness of how our Kyle was murdered, and for reaching what they believe was the right verdict.

"We miss Kyle more than we could ever have thought possible and his death has left an enormous void in our lives. My house is now silent where it used to be full of love and laughter and I long to hear and see Kyle again. Every day I think it will hurt less, it will be easier tomorrow for all of us, but it isn’t. When do the tears stop?"

