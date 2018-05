The video will start in 8 Cancel

WhatsApp, one of the world's biggest messaging apps, has this week unveiled several new features with the goal of improving user experience.

WhatsApp has made a series of changes on the group chat section of the app, which allows users to message several people at once.

A description for the group can now be written by admins, helping joining members understand what the group's main purpose is.

In a blog announcing the latest features, a spokesperson for WhatsApp said: “A short blurb found under group info that allows you to set the purpose, guidelines, or topics for the group.

“When a new person joins a group, the description will show up at the top of the chat.”

Group admins have been given more controls in the update, which members of the group can makes changes, such as changing the group icon, reports The Mirror .

Catching up on Group chats is also much easier thanks to the update.

The WhatsApp spokesperson explained: “When you've been away from a group chat, quickly catch up on messages that mention or reply to you by tapping on a new @ button that appears at the bottom right corner of the chat.”

If you’re in a big Group chat, you can now search for participants in the group info page.

Admins can now remove admin permissions of other group participants, and group creators can no longer be removed from the group they started.

And finally, WhatsApp has also introduced protection so users can’t repeatedly be added to groups they've left.

The new features are available for Android and iPhone users from today.