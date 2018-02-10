Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

With it's busy high street and diverse communities, South Harrow showcases a wonderful array of cultures, foods and religions in a small residential area.

It hosts two parks, Alexandra Park and Roxeth Recreation ground, as well as its own Piccadilly Line Tube station and indoor market.

Everyone who knows the zone five town knows Northolt Road, the beating heart of South Harrow, full of shops, fresh food, takeaways and restaurants of a wide variety of cuisines.

Unfortunately, the area has experienced a number of violent crimes in the past few years, including two stabbings in the exact same spot.

But what is it really like for those who live and breathe in South Harrow? Getwestlondon spoke to a number of people about their experiences, and they certainly varied.

'The people are nice and care about the area'

Mohammed, who did not give his surname, works in his brothers' butchers, Ali Halal Butchers, in Northolt Road.

He said: "I've been here for 15 years, before I worked in Ealing.

"It has changed but I like it here, it's very good. In the 15 years I've had no trouble. The people here are nice and care about the area."

'It's not like it used to be'

One woman, who did not want to be named, lamented how the high street has changed.

She said: "I used to shop here but there's nothing here now apart from jewellers, fruit and veg shops and take aways. It's not like it used to be, all the old shops are gone.

"There's just too much of one thing here, too many food places.

"It used to be thriving here because it's a thoroughfare. But you wouldn't go out of your way to come shopping here anymore, people have to go to Watford or Harrow now.

"I've seen all the changes and seen the crime - the police have an 'I don't care' attitude and only come around here when there's fatal stabbings.

"Even people who live here haven't really got any hopes for it, as for the kids growing up here - forget it.

"Thank god my grandchildren had the foresight to get out and go to uni and live stable lives.

"There's no hope - it's just too crowded, I blame the Tories."

'We need more police here so women can feel a little bit safer'

A 30-year-old woman, who asked not to be named, has lived in the area for seven years, but feels too intimidated to walk in the area at night as people hang around the station.

She said: "It used to be good now so many people are here after 7 o'clock.

"It's safe in the morning, I come here for the Tamil shops. This place from Sainsbury's to the Barclays by the station they have the knives and the fighting.

"They need to put police here so women can feel a little bit safer."

'There's a good sense of community'

Nana Yaa Larbi, 48, lives in Hayes, but often visits South Harrow to go shopping and use Roxeth Library, in Northolt Road.

She said: "I live in Hayes but I enjoy coming here. It's very diverse, it's got lots of different shops, a good library, a Sainsbury's and a Waitrose further down.

"I'm Ghanaian so I come for the Ghanaian shop that's here too.

"It's good for food, there's a fish shop that's good for fresh shrimps. It's good to come here rather than having to go into central for these things, and it's not too far from Hayes.

"I definitely feel like there's a good sense of community here."

'It's gone down hill - it's not safe at night'

A man, who did not wish to be named, said: "I've lived in South Harrow since 1990. I have friends here you know but it's gone downhill.

"It is safe but not at night - I wouldn't like my granddaughter coming home from the Tube station on her own."

'The high street needs some major TLC but I have the friendliest neighbours I've ever had'

Systems engineer, Linus, 29, who only gave his first name, has lived in South Harrow for the past four years.

He said: "It's where I bought my first house with my wife and chose to have our daughter.

"In itself, South Harrow isn't a bad place and it shares all the same problems as other areas in suburban London.

"I agree with residents that it's neglected by the council, the high street needs some major TLC and investment.

"In terms of crime, if you saw the stats a few months ago, Roxeth was by no means the worst ward in Harrow.

"I think one thing about South Harrow is that it still has deep-rooted old school residents who don't have anywhere to compare to, so whilst it has probably changed significantly and arguably for the worse, everywhere in London has.

"The flytipping is nowhere near as bad as some places in other boroughs, and I have the friendliest neighbours I've ever had.

"We lookout for each other and genuinely care about our area, as I'm sure most of South Harrow's finest residents do."

'The facilities are what keep us here'

A long-term resident, who asked not to be named, was taking a stroll in Roxeth Recreation Ground.

He said: "I've been here for 28 years.

"That's one thing, there's a park, there's lot's of handy stuff here and a lot of shops.

"There's high crime though, there's been a few stabbings, but it's only the petty crime that affects me personally, like vandalism, and there's been a spate of car thefts recently and adolescents spraying graffiti.

"(Teenagers) sit around the park on benches smoking weed in the evenings. I suppose they're not really bothering anyone but it's not nice when it's right next to the kiddies' playpark.

"I think all the facilities are what keep us here, you've got doctors, dentists and good transport links."

What are YOUR experiences of Harrow? Email katherine.clementine@trinitymirror.com.

