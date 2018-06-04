Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Westfield has revealed futuristic CGI designs to give visitors a peek at how its White City shopping centre could look in 10 years time.

It will soon be a decade since the retail giant opened in Shepherd's Bush and to mark the milestone, Westfield has taken a leap into the future to predict what visitors will want when they go to a shopping centre in 2028.

Artist impressions of the ‘Destination 2028’ concept uses Westfield Shepherd's Bush - which will have been open for 10 years on October 30 - for the design which shows hanging sensory gardens being created and drones flying to deliver items.

The Westfield 'Destination 2028' concept was created by a panel of experts, including a futurologist and people from the fashion and retail industry, looking at trends for what customers will want and expect when they go shopping.

Myf Ryan, chief marketing officer at Westfield UK and Europe , said: “As we celebrate 10 years of pioneering retail in London we’re already looking forward to the next decade.

"We’ll continue to work closely with brands to deliver innovative retail spaces that create the ideal environment for them and our visitors – including developing technologies that converge digital and physical shopping to enhance that 'extra-perience' in state-of-the-art surroundings."

(Image: Uniform – www.uniform.net)

They predict there will be a greater importance on 'experience and leisure' - meaning shoppers will want more than just to pop to the shops to quickly grab something.

Technology is expected to go to a whole new level. Tech-enabled ‘Extra-perience’ could see eye scanners bring up information on entry about a visitor’s previous purchases and recommend personalised fast-lanes around the centre.

And magic mirrors in changing rooms could save save shoppers the hassle of trying on clothes by offering a virtual reflection of themselves wearing chosen clothes and accessories.

Allotments could give visitors the chance to pick their own produce for a meal, while a network of waterways could offer not only an alternative route around the centre but access to watersports as well.

The concept also reflects the rise of the sharing economy, with rental-retail expected to become the norm for shoppers who will be able to rent everything from clothes to exercise gear.

More pop-up, temporary retail and co-working spaces will also emerge, according to the panel of experts.

(Image: Uniform – www.uniform.net)

With leisure and entertainment expected to become ever more important in attracting the next generation of shoppers, stage areas would be set up to host a series of showpiece interactive activities and events.