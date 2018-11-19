Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A health trust is writing to remind European staff it will pick up the costs of applying to stay in the UK after Brexit in a bid to hold on to staff.

Central and North West London NHS Foundation Trust which provides a range of services for patients in West London, including mental health, addiction services and sexual health care, is keen to reassure staff despite the uncertainty of the impending departure from the EU.

Chief executive Claire Murdoch told a board meeting on Wednesday: "We are just about to write to our European staff colleagues to say again that we would love you to stay and also that any administrative costs that are associated with applying to stay - that we will pay those costs for staff members."

She said the letters were about to go out to staff.

She added that the Trust was also keen to let other overseas staff know that "you are massively important to us."

Her comments came as the Trust’s board of directors discussed the challenges it faced in maintaining its workforce numbers.

In September, it had a 13% vacancy rate and a turnover of 17%.

Staffing numbers had increased by 63 compared with the same time last year, with 6,939 people working for the Trust.

September was the first month in this financial year that it overspent on its budget for agency staff. Its agency bill was £1.6m last month and the budget is for £1.4m.

However Nigel Redmond, the Trust’s associate human resources director, said it was still on target for an average monthly bill of £1.3m.

Director of improvement and workforce Grant MacDonald said the Trust was trying to reduce turnover and vacancies in areas like mental health, which are below its target.

Maria O’ Brien, the director of community services, said all health trusts were facing a shortage of nurses and found themselves "competing with other trusts to make ourselves more attractive".

"It does need to be done and Brexit will not help that," she said.

The Trust has been successful in recruiting 36 trainee nursing associates. There is a target of 1,000 across London to help bridge the gap between healthcare assistants and registered nurses. The post can lead the way into training for a career in nursing.