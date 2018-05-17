Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Some believe Middlesex no longer exists because the county council was abolished in 1965.

However, many proud Middlesaxons beg to differ and continue to promote awareness and interest in the county, which was first recorded in a Saxon Charter of 704 A.D.

More than 50 years after Middlesex County Council was abolished, people across the south-east continue to celebrate the county's history each year on May 16.

Stretching from Bow in east London to Uxbridge in the west and as far north as Potters Bar, the county still boasts a number of Middlesex signs across London.

As Middlesex Day is celebrated on Wednesday (May 16), getwestlondon takes a look at the history of the event and why it is so important to Middlesaxons.

What is Middlesex Day?

For many, the annual event on May 16 has become a day of "perpetual Middlesex pride" which allows Middle Saxons to celebrate their long history.

According to the Middlesex Federation , on May 16, 1811, the Middlesex Regiment was part of the British forces fighting under the Duke of Wellington against Napoleon.

The website says: "On this very day, May 16, the Middlesex Regiment was entrusted to stop the advance of the French into Portugal or the British could have been trapped in Dunkirk fashion.

"The village on the Spanish/Portuguese borders was Albuhera, and it was here the Middlesex men fought ferociously to keep at bay the overwhelming forces and might of Napoleon's army to give time for the British and Wellington to retrench.

"On this day, May 16th, we salute all the men of Middlesex who have fought under their county's banner from their earliest recorded battle - the Battle of Hastings in 1066 - right through English and British history to similar actions as at Albuhera in the First World War, World War II and Korea."

'A day to celebrate all things Middlesex'

Among the people celebrating Middlesex Day is the county's cricket team.

Posting on Twitter, Middlesex Cricket said: "Wishing everybody a very happy Middlesex Day today! A day to celebrate all things we love about Middlesex."

Councillor Jane Palmer, representing the Harefield Ward for Hillingdon Council, added: "Proud to be born in #Hillingdon #MiddlesexDay."

Hounslow Council raised the Middlesex flag to mark the annual event, saying: "Today we are proud to be flying the #Middlesex flag in honour of the Middlesex Regiment."

Russell Grant said: "It's Middlesex Day and wishing everyone from the Capital County a very happy day! Born here, living here, adopted Middlesex as your own, may your day be good and bright."

'Keep the county alive'

Speaking to getwestlondon on Wednesday (May 16), volunteer at the Middlesex Federation Jeff Barnes said the group works to "keep the county alive in the thoughts of everybody".

He said: "I think it's very important to teach younger generations about the county of Middlesex.

"So many youngsters today are overwhelmed by social media and the problems that that brings and they don't relate to where they are anymore. They don't think about what has created the environment in which they live.

"Anything which will help people understand and access information about that history is always to be welcomed. What we do as the Middlesex Federation is keep the county alive in the thoughts of everybody, because it does still exist - it wasn't abolished, the county of Middlesex will always exist."

