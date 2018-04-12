The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A machine gun, handgun, cash and what is believed to be Class A drugs were discovered during a series of early morning police raids in west London.

In total, eight properties in Northolt, Greenford, Brentford, Fulham, Earls Court and Anerley Hill were raided, with six males and three women arrested.

The raids were carried out by more than 200 police officers in the early hours of Thursday morning (April 12).

The arrests include a 14-year-old and 17-year-old boy, who were both arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

A spokesman for Met Police said: “Arrests were made as part of an intelligence-led, five-month operation targeting a violent and sophisticated gang operating in west London... believed to be involved in drug supply across the city.

“Officers used a range of covert and overt tactics to identify and target high-level, violent offenders.

“The operation was supported by the Trident and Area Crime Command, borough officers and other specialist units, including firearms officers, from across the Met.”

(Image: Met Police)

The police operation received praise from Sadiq Khan, who hailed the raids as a victory in the fight against the rise in violent crime in London.

Latest figures show violent crime is almost 40% higher than nine years ago in London, however,the number of police officers on the streets has been decreasing.

The Mayor of London, Mr Khan, said: “The huge Met operation last night targeted those involved in serious gangs and violent crime in London.

"It involved over 200 officers and resulted in nine arrests and the seizure of guns, ammunition and large quantities of what is believed to be Class A drugs.

“Those committing violent crime, including criminal gangs, will be targeted. Extra resources from City Hall are being used for more enforcement work from our police.

“These intelligence-led and targeted operations by the Met Police will continue over the days and weeks ahead and the Police have my full support in this fight against violent crime.”

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

Here is a breakdown of what happened at each address:

Blenheim Close, Greenford

28-year-old man arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Large quantity of cash seized.

Large quantities of Class A drugs, believed to be crack cocaine and heroin, seized.

Stephendale Road, Fulham

Officers found the property empty on their arrival but searched the local area and found a suspect in a car in Acton Lane

30-year-old man arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and possession of firearms.

Police found a kilogram of what is believed to be Class A drugs, as well as a machine pistol, handgun and 40 rounds of ammunition.

They also found large quantities of cash.

Stephendale Road, Fulham

At a separate address on the same road, a 14-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Police also found a large quantity of what they believe to be Class A drugs.

Glenurst Road, Brentford

A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

A 34-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply.

A 33-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

Police also seized a large quantity of what is believed to be Class A drugs.

Dorchester Close, Northolt

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Fulham Road, Fulham

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Nevern Place, Earl's Court

A 49-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Police also raided a property in Anerley Hill, in south-east London, but nobody was arrested at this address.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .