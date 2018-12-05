Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The reason why an Ealing school flooded - forcing pupils to stay at home all day - has been revealed.

North Ealing Primary School had to shut on Wednesday (December 5).

The school warned parents early on Wednesday morning that they would not be able to bring their children into school.

Now Ealing Council has revealed what caused the flooding and when it should open again for pupils.

The school's sprinkler system was randomly activated in the early hours of the morning and when staff arrived the electricial mains throughout the school had to be switched off for safety reasons.

A council spokeswoman said: "The flooding was caused by the sprinkler system being activated in the early hours of Wednesday morning (December 5), although there was no fire.

"Because of this the electrical mains had to be switched off until all the electrics had been checked and obviously for the water to be cleared."

There is good news for parents though, even if their youngsters might not be happy about having to return to school.

The council spokeswoman added: "It is anticipated that the school will safely reopen on Thursday (December 6)."

Earlier on Wednesday the school had urged locals to keep an eye on its website for the latest on the flooding.

A message on the school website published at 6.30am said: "Due to flooding the school will be closed [on Wednesday].

"Please check here later for updates."

The school serves an area of Ealing known as Pitshanger Village.

It has more than 700 pupils and an Ofsted rating of "good".

