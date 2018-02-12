Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A series of demonstrations are taking place against plans for a former community hub being used by a prep school and national sandwich chain.

Protesters are objecting to the former Westway Information Centre in Ladbroke Grove being leased by Kensington and Chelsea Borough Council to Notting Hill Prep School.

They argue a community asset is being put into private hands.

There is also anger that the site has a Pret A Manger, which opened on Tuesday (February 6).

The school said it was also part of the community and that it works with others schools in the area, while the eatery said it would be play a positive role within Ladbroke Grove.

The first demonstration took place outside the building on Friday (February 2), with another held on Tuesday (February 6) and a third scheduled for Friday (February 9) between 5pm and 7pm.

Campaigners in North Kensington have been buoyed by recent successes and believe it is not too late to reverse the decision, made under the council's previously leader Nick Paget-Brown.

He quit in the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower disaster, and a new leadership, headed by Elizabeth Campbell and her deputy Kim Taylor-Smith, has promised to change the culture a the local authority and listen to views of the community.

The demonstration has been organised by Westway23, which is calling for the council to rethink the decision "in the spirit of the new era".

Last year the local authority announced it had halted plans to lease the North Kensington Library to the same prep school, and contentious college merger plans which led to fears over the future of Wornington College have been paused.

Westway23 added: "In the wake of decisions about North Kensington Library, and Wornington College, our community knows that it is never too late to go back on signed agreements."

Jane Cameron, headmistress at the Notting Hill Prep School, said: "We respect the position of the community group, as we live and operate in RBKC (Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea), and recognise that the diverse nature of the borough needs to be reflected in the planning decisions made by the council.

"We are also part of the wider community, as a private business which provides a service to a great number of families who reside in the borough.

"The decision to lease the building to us was made by RBKC, and objections must be taken up with them.

"As an active member of the borough's wide ranging school communities, we have close links with Kensington Aldridge Academy, Thomas Jones and Avondale Primary and offer access to facilities and services whenever we can be of help.

"Our staff and children take pride in belonging to this neighbourhood."

Pano Christou, Pret A Manger managing director, added: "Pret always wants to be a positive part of any community in which we have a shop.

"Our new shop at Ladbroke Grove has created new jobs and will donate unsold food to local homeless charities every night.

"We will continue to listen to feedback and our Ladbroke Grove team are looking forward to welcoming customers to the new shop.”

A spokesperson for the council said: "The Westway Information Centre was an outdated facility that was in need of major investment in order to provide the required standard of service.

"This was therefore replaced by the new Malton Road Hub which offers a range of services in an improved, modern and accessible environment, and is located across the road from the former Westway Information Centre.”

The plans to relocate North Kensington Library led to a Public not Private campaign in which protesters occupied the council chamber during a full council meeting.

