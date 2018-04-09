The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 23-year-old man has been charged with murder after the fatal shooting of Amir Ellouzi.

At around 8.35pm on February 20, police were called by London Ambulance Service to reports of a firearms incident at an address in Old Pye Street, Westminster.

Officers arrived and found Amir Ellouzi, 24, from Victoria, with a gunshot wound to the neck.

He was rushed to a central London hospital in a critical condition but died from his injuries one week later on February 27.

Nearly seven weeks after the fatal shooting, detectives from the Metropolitan Police's Major Crime Command have charged a 23-year-old man from Pimlico with murder.

Adam Khan, of Barrington Court, Wilton Road, was charged with murder last Wednesday (April 4).

He was previously charged with attempted murder and having a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence on February 26.

The 23-year-old appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday (April 6) and will next appear in court on a date yet to be confirmed.

A police spokesman added: "Three other people who were arrested in connection with the investigation have been released with no further action."

