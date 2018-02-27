The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder after a shooting in Westminster earlier this month.

Adam Khan is also charged with having a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence.

The charges relate to a shooting in Old Pye Street on February 20.

A 24-year-old man remains in hospital fighting for his life, police say.

Mr Khan, 23, appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday (February 26) and his case was transferred to the Old Bailey.

He will appear there on March 26.

Mr Khan, from Barrington Court in Wilton Road, Pimlico, was remanded in custody.

Emergency services attended Old Pye Street at 8.35pm on February 20 following reports of a firearms incident.

The injured man was taken by ambulance to a central London hospital.

His next of kin have been informed.

Three other people arrested in connection with the investigation have been released with no further action.

