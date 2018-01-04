The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three people have been charged with a number of offences by Westminster detectives investigating a series of moped-enabled thefts.

Jack Marsh, 21, of Canalside Square N1, Jack Burt, 22, of Britannia Row N1, and a 17-year-old youth, from Islington, were each charged with six counts of theft in the early hours of Wednesday (January 3).

Marsh and Burt were remanded in custody to appear at Southwark Crown Court at a date to be determined.

The 17-year-old youth from Islington, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will appear at court later this month.

In November last year Westminster suffered three smash-and-grabs by moped gangs within little more than 24 hours.

London moped crime petition calling for tougher action gets more than 21,000 signatures in just three weeks

Thieves targeted a technology store and clothing shop on November 13 and 14.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.