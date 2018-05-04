The video will start in 8 Cancel

Labour failed to end 54 years of Conservative rule in Westminster despite drafting in Momentum campaigners in the run-up to the local elections.

A defiant Conservative leader Nickie Aiken said: "We've had Momentum here for weeks and weeks and the people of Westminster sent them a message."

She added: "Labour had a disaster tonight. They said they would take Westminster. I think they have to wake up."

She said Labour threw everything at the campaign and criticised their campaign.

The Conservatives now have 41 sests, down from 44 in 2014. Labour have 19 seats - a gain of four.

Labour leader Adam Hug said it had been a hard fought campaign and added: "It was always going to be an uphill battle."

The party did manage to unseat cabinet member Richard Holloway in Bayswater. Mr Holloway had the brief for children and families.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn had said the council was a prime target for his party.

The council has always been Conservative since it was created in 1964 and some Labour politicians talked down the possibility of making history there.

However, the anger over a range of national issues, including the Windrush Scandal, along with concern about the economy, homelessness and housing combined for voters determined to punish Prime Minister Theresa May.

Activists from grassroots movement Momentum headed to Westminster in their bid to wrest the council from the Conservatives.

Among the campaigners was columnist Owen Jones.

The Conservatives drafted in cabinet members in their battle to keep the borough blue.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid helped them pound the streets in Churchill ward on polling day - where Labour was defending the three seats it held there.

Ms Aiken, a former press officer to ex party leader William Hague, said: “One of my biggest political passions is giving a voice to the most vulnerable people in society.”

She said she was proud of “taking the property developers to account, making sure that they understand that if they want to come and build in Westminster, they build for Westminster”.

Mr Hug said he had seen a definite shift on the doorsteps, with voters concerned about standards and issues such as scrapping estate offices.

Both parties relished the sunshine on polling day to stage a last minute push to "Get Out The Vote".

The turnout in 2014 was just 32.35% when voters sent 44 Conservatives and 15 Labour councillors to the town hall.

Local issues also played a part with the Campaign Against the Pedestrianisation of Oxford Street (CAPOS) making sure the issue was firmly on the agenda.

Capos fielded three candidates in Marylebone High Street, West End and Bryanston and Dorset Square wards directly affected by Oxford Street.

The party feared that nearby streets and businesses would be affected if the plan goes ahead, and people with access issues would struggle to get up and down Oxford Street if they could not hop on a bus or in a taxi.