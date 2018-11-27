Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A sex worker who caused the death of a Westminster hotel maintenance manager, who was just one day away from his retirement, has been jailed for six years.

Nora Es-Sadki Boughima set fire to her hotel room on January 30 this year. Detectives say she was angry about not being paid.

Staff tried to tackle the flames in the room at the Paddington Park Grand Court Hotel in Devonshire Terrace.

Richard Staley, the hotel's maintenance manager, was one of those to try to put out the blaze.

After fighting the fire Mr Staley - who was a day away from retiring - collapsed and had a heart attack.

He spent weeks in a coma after being taken to hospital but died on February 24.

How Es-Sadki Boughima was caught

The London Fire Brigade said the bed in the hotel room had been set on fire on purpose, after investigating the cause of the flames.

Police looked through CCTV footage and discovered Es-Sadki Boughima had spent the night of January 29 with a man in a room at the hotel.

Westminster borough detectives then found that she had asked a receptionist for a lighter just 20 minutes before the fire started.

The man she had been with, who was tracked down by the police, said he had met her in a nightclub the previous evening.

In police interview, the man said he had agreed to pay Es-Sadki Boughima £300 but only paid her £150 before leaving the room at about 8.30am, while she was sleeping.

Further CCTV showed the sex worker leaving the room minutes before the fire alarm went off at about 2.50pm.

A crime that left people 'deeply upset'

Es-Sadki Boughima gave a series of ‘no comment’ interviews with police.

She was charged on February 2 with arson and pleaded guilty to this charge at Southwark Crown Court on March 6.

Later she was charged with manslaughter on July 4 and pleaded guilty to this charge at the Old Bailey on October 12.

Detective Constable Mike Reilly, of Westminster borough, said: “As a result of her anger at not being paid, Es-Sadki Boughima sought her revenge by deliberately setting fire to the bed in the hotel room.

"This was a reckless act that endangered the lives of people in the hotel and neighbouring properties.

“Mr Staley, who tragically was just one day away from his retirement, bravely tackled the blaze with a fire extinguisher. Shortly afterwards, he collapsed and later died in hospital. The fire was established as a direct cause of his death.

“Mr Staley had worked at the hotel for 18 years and was a very popular member of staff. His colleagues have been left deeply upset at his death.

“I am glad that Es-Sadki has now shown some remorse by pleading guilty to manslaughter. The sentence reflects the serious consequences of her actions.”

