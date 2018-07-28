Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Westminster City Council has invested millions in a charity-run private property portfolio to house people left waiting in the gap between London's expensive rental market, and stretched social housing options.

The local authority has pledged £15 million over seven years toward a social property investment fund which provides accommodation for individuals and families in central London who are at risk of homelessness after losing their tenancies.

The initiative asks social impact investors to support a property portfolio of hundreds of homes for people at imminent risk of homelessness in London, including for entire families.

Westminster's funding will be used to secure an extra 47 properties for the Real Lettings service, which is run by homeless charity St Mungo's and funded by its partner, social impact investment organisation Resonance.

The funding enables the council to commission a supply of "high quality" units for people who otherwise would have been in temporary accommodation for many years, a Westminster spokesman said.

He added: “Homelessness can result from a variety of complex circumstances such as family breakdown, domestic violence or loss of private sector tenancies. People eligible for this accommodation would be those who we assess as vulnerable, not intentionally homeless and as having a relevant Westminster connection, in line with legislation and this may include those who have been refugees.”

London's social housing crunch

The investment marks Westminster's shift in approach to accommodating the growing number of families shut out from London's expensive rental market, by housing them in private, charity-run accommodation, rather than council-owned property while they await social housing.

The council expects two-bedroom properties will be let at Local Housing Allowance rates by October, with no requirement for deposit, bond or rent in advance, and support to tenants provided by the charity.

Westminster's figures show demand for temporary accommodation in the central London borough increasingly rapidly, and describes its own fund for housing at-risk families as "pressured".

There are currently 4,500 households with priority for social housing in

Westminster. Of these, 2,500 are categorised as homeless households living in temporary accommodation. That figure represents an increase of 700 households since 2010, with another 400 a year forecast by the council.

Its report on the decision to fund the initiative says the main cause of people's predicament appeared to be the loss of private tenancies, with about 60 per cent of people categorised as homeless for that reason.

Rents in Westminster are among the UK's priciest, and at least 92 per cent on the council's homeless household list were receiving the housing benefit.

The report says there is a shortage of properties suitable for temporary accommodation in Westminster and south east London, and it is already costing the council £4.3m a year with no central government subsidies.

A 2014/15 report found the net cost of temporary accommodation to London

local authorities stood at £170m.

How many people end up rough sleeping in London?

Last month, figures from St Mungo’s and CHAIN in partnership with the Greater London Authority found rough sleeper numbers in the capital had dropped for the first time in 10 years, with outreach teams recording seeing eight per cent fewer people.

A total 7,484 people were seen by outreach teams in the past year in London, according to the data.



What does Westminster get from its investment?

The council signed off on its second round of investment in the Real Lettings Initiative this month (July 23). It had already invested £15m in January.

The fund, established in 2013, provides backers with a return of 2 per cent annually from year two of investment, plus any capital appreciation from the properties, and counts the Greater London Authority (GLA) and other local authorities among its investors.

The initiative will spend, on average, £319,000 per property including refurbishment. Tenants would get support provided by homeless charity St Mungo’s.