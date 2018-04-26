Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It has been a Conservative safe seat since its incarnation in 1964.

Yet the upcoming local elections for Westminster City Council - with councillors serving one of the wealthiest boroughs in the United Kingdom - are being widely tipped for an upset.

Currently, the local authority is three-quarters blue and one-quarter red.

It's the battle between Labour and the Tories that will likely draw widespread attention to the Westminster count on May 3, where the two key parties have waged intensive doorstepping campaigns.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has been making his presence felt in the flagship Tory borough, speaking at local events and backing the campaign to turn the council red.

Addressing the speculation that Westminster could change hands and colour, opposition leader Adam Hug, who is defending his Westbourne seat in the all-Labour ward, said: “We’re hopeful but not expectant. We’re the underdog in the race and we’ve got a historic chance to take the council, but it’s an uphill challenge."

Labour's vision for Westminster focuses on the London Living Wage, investment in young people, affordable housing, air quality and services for the elderly and vulnerable.

A Labour council would also focus on reforming Westminster’s planning strategies.

Mr Hug explained: “There was a culture that tended to put developers past residents, in the sense that all checks and balances were not in place. We think there’s a need for reform and we think we can deliver that.”

Conservative leader Nickie Aiken is confident the Tories can retain power in the key borough, but she did not dismiss Labour's challenge, saying: “We certainly don’t take voters for granted and they have the opportunity to choose on the third of May.”

She said the Conservatives' fiscal stewardship had ensured responsible spending resulting in "the lowest council tax and some of the best services in the country”.

Her continued leadership would be tough on developers, with the planning system set to come under review if the council stays with a blue majority, Ms Aiken said.

“My message to the developer community is that if you want to build in Westminster, you have to build for Westminster," she said.

The Tory manifesto focuses on improving Westminster's environment and air quality, keeping council taxes low and on affordable housing. The plan is to create around 2,000 council-built homes.

Newcomer party, the Campaign Against Pedestrianisation of Oxford Street , is running three candidates across three wards, pledging to fight London mayor Sadiq Khan's plan to close the 1.2-mile shopping street to vehicles by 2020.

Westminster will also see movements and a number of departures, with some veteran members among the councillors demurring from vying for seats again.

Westminster Lord Mayor Ian Adams is not standing for Little Venice again, instead going into contention for the Hyde Park seat. Former Lord Mayor Steve Summers is not defending his Vincent Square seat.

Paul Church cited a discomfort over the Conservatives' relationships with developers in Soho when he tweeted the news he would not be defending his seat for the party, which he continues to support. Fellow West End councillor Glenys Roberts has also stepped aside.

Conservatives Brian Connell and Suhail Rahuja are not defending their Bayswater seats, while Julia Alexander and Adnan Mohammed are not standing again in Bryanston and Dorset Square.

Jean-Paul Floru's Hyde Park seat will also invite fresh contenders, as will fellow Conservative Philippa Couttie's in Knightsbridge and Belgravia, and their compatriots' Thomas Crockett's in Maida Vale and Daniel Astaire's in Regent's Park.

Tory Cameron Thomson is exiting St James, while fellow party members Peter Cuthbertson and Nick Evans are not standing again in Tachbrook.

Among the Labour seats, Barbara Grahame is not defending her Church Street ward and Barrie Taylor is exiting the Queen's Park race.

Here is a full list of the wards, candidates and parties for the 2018 Westminster City Council elections.

Abbey Road

Conservative - Peter Freeman, Lindsey Hall, Judith Warner

Green Party - Emmanuelle Tandy, Judith Warner, Sam Gardner, Phillida Inman, Connor Jones

Liberal Democrat - Helen Davies, Peter Toeman, Seth Weisz

Bayswater

Conservative - Francis Elcho, Richard Holloway, Emily Payne

Green Party - Lionel Fry

Labour - Maggie Carman, Dafidd Elis, Max Sullivan

Liberal Democrat - Phillip Kerle, Patrick Ryan, Sarah Ryan

Bryanston and Dorset Square

Campaign Against Pedestrianisation of Oxford Street - Kevin Coyne

Conservative - Barbara Arzymanow, Richard Beddoe, Eoghain Murphy

Green Party - Michael Fry

Labour - Mohamed Hammeda, Rima Horton, Neil Taylor

Liberal Democrat - Nicola Browne, Thierry Serero, Martin Thompson

Church Street

Conservative - Rachid Boufas, Margot Bright, Adam Dean

Green Party - David Blyth

Labour - Aicha Less, Matt Noble, Abdul Toki

Liberal Democrat - Rachel Jagger, Mathieu Primot, Andrew Shaylor

Churchill

Conservative - Murad Gassanly, Bota Hopkinson, Shaista Miah

Independent - Muhammad Uddin

Labour - Andrea Mann, Shamim Talukder, Jason Williams

Liberal Democrat - Richard Bath, Keith Dugmore, Omar Hegazi

Harrow Road

Conservative - Grazyna Green, Aled Jones, Thomas Weekenborg

Green Party - Roc Sandford

Labour - Ruth Bush, Guthrie McKie, Tim Roca

Liberal Democrat - Kevin Greenan, Michael Griffin, Dorothy Newman

Hyde Park

Conservative - Heather Acton, Ian Adams, Antonia Cox

Green Party - Alex Horn

Labour - Barbara Hainsworth, David Lumby, Judith Southern

Liberal Democrat - Sian Morgan, Valentine Moscovici, Roy Yaghi

Knightsbridge and Belgravia

Conservative - Tony Devenish, Elizabeth Hitchcock, Rachael Robathan

Labour - Peter Heap, James Thomson, Marini Thorne

Liberal Democrat - Rosamund Durnford-Slater, Chas Foulds, Jonah Weisz

Lancaster Gate

Conservative - Susie Burbridge, Robert Davis, Andrew Smith

Labour - Angela Piddock, Liz Whitmore, Simon Wyatt

Liberal Democrat - Sue Baring, Sally Gray, Nathalie Ubilava

Little Venice

Conservative - Melvyn Caplan, Lorraine Dean, Matthew Green

Labour - Iman Less, Murad Qureshi, Sue Wolff

Liberal Democrat - Roberto Elkholm, Benjamin Hurdis, Marianne Magnin

Maida Vale

Conservative - Amanda Langford, Nathan Parsad, Jan Prendergast

Green Party - Lynnet Pready

Labour - Geoff Barraclough, Rita Begum, Nafsika Butler-Thalassis

Liberal Democrat - Michael Cox, Charles Goodman, Haude Lannon Polner

Marylebone High Street

Conservative - Iain Bott, Ian Rowley, Karen Scarborough

Green Party - Zack Polanski

Independent - Michael Dunn

Labour - Cheyenne Angel, Barbara Johnston, Florence Kettle

Liberal Democrat - Alistair Barr, Andrew Byrne, Stefan Nardi-Hiebl

Queen's Park

Conservative - Timothy Cohen, Laila Dupuy, Sarah Rick-Harris

Labour - Paul Dimoldenberg, Patricia McAllister, Hamza Taouzzale

Liberal Democrat - Robert Cottrell, Andrew New, Jane Smithard

Regent's Park

Conservative - Gotz Mohindra, Robert Rigby, Paul Swaddle

Green Party - Vivien Lichtenstein

Labour - Hussain Ahmed, Janet Seale, Liam Taggart

Liberal Democrat - Kathryn Kerle, Sam Peterson, Julian Sims

St James's

Conservative - Louise Hyams, Tim Mitchell, Mark Shearer

Green Party - Sean Ironside

Labour - Zayna Ali, Dorothy Edwin, Georgina Newson

Liberal Democrat - Paul Diggory, Freddie Poser, Gabrielle Ward-Smith

Tachbrook

Conservative - Jim Glen, Angela Harvey, James Spencer

Labour - Gillian Arrindell, Terry Harper, William Thomson

Liberal Democrat - Paul Pettinger, Sophie Service, Sarah Tebbit

Vincent Square

Conservative - Danny Chalkley, David Harvey, Selina Shor

Green Party - Stephanie Landymore

Labour - Justin Maynard Jones, Ananth Paskaralingam, Henry Tufnell

Liberal Democrat - Russell Kirk, James Morgan, Andrew Rogers

Warwick

Conservative - Nickie Aiken, Christabel Flight, Jacqui Wilkinson

Christian Peoples Alliance - Gabriela Fajardo Palacios

Labour - Bren Albiston, Shelly Asquith, Andrew Taylor

Liberal Democrat - David Derrick, Mark Platt, Stephanie Tyrer

West End

Campaign Against Pedestrianisation of Oxford Street - Ronald Whelan

Conservative - Timothy Barnes, Jonathan Glanz, Hillary Su

Green Party - Minne Fry

Labour - Pancho Lewis, Patrick Lilley, Caroline Saville

Liberal Democrat - Florian Chevoppe-Verdier, Alan Ravenscroft, Sophie Taylor

Westbourne