Westminster City Council is struggling to meet its children's social services targets - with "red" alerts issued over special education and care.

The council's audit and performance committee were shown third-quarter numbers flagging up some of its children's services with "red" alerts.

A report presented to the committee showed a third of Westminster under-16s in care had not lived in the same placement for two years - although the report noted there were seven children among them whose high needs made placement stability difficult.

Special educational needs (SEN) targets were also flagged in the report as one of Westminster's biggest challenges. The borough counted 423 young people requiring transferring onto the government's new Education, Health and Care (EHC) plans by the end of March.

The EHC plans are directed at under-25s who need health and social support that goes beyond special needs education.

By the end of the third quarter, 314 young people had been transferred to the EHC plans, after extra help was commissioned to address the backlog. The number marked a sixfold increase in transfers from the last quarter.

But Westminster still fell short of the ideal target of 600, keeping the service’s performance in the red.

The numbers came as the committee was told the council had made savings of £10m on its general fund revenue account for the year ending March. It also recorded a rise in pension investment income - surpassing its targets - and an increase in net assets, resulting in an improved position overall.

City treasurer Steve Mair emphasised the £10m amounted to one per cent of the council’s total budget. The general fund covers corporate services, policy and communications and finance expenditure, not social care.

Chairman Ian Rowley, Conservative, said the “elephant in the room” was lagging housing accounts revenue.

The full-year forecast is expected to show a £85.5m net underspend on housing accounts.

The council currently has two new schemes under way which will introduce new social homes to the borough.

A cash injection of £2.39m from the £10m underspend will be added to the My Westminster funding pot, Mr Mair told the committee.

That fund was requested by Westminster's wealthiest residents who wished to make charitable donations towards local government's efforts to help the homeless , creating more services for young people and reducing loneliness among the elderly and children.

It was introduced as an alternative to raising council tax, which the council reasoned would have raised the rates across the board - also affecting the borough’s lowest-income residents.

However, committee members raised concerns about the services.

“At the end of the day this money we are all spending is that this money is needed in the community, we are the public sector and we are supposed to provide services,” Conservative member Judith Warner said.

“Year after year we have not got problems and we have not solved them.”

For the past two years Westminster has availed of new powers that allow councils to add adult social care precepts to its council tax bills, asking residents for an additional 2% as it budgets for growing future care costs.