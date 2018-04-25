Fruit and vegetables were "scattered across the carriageway" following a reported crash on the south side of Westminster Bridge on Wednesday morning (April 25).

The slip road leading from the Westminster Bridge into Lambeth Palace Road was closed on following the incident.

A crash reportedly caused produce to be spilled across carriageway.

At 6.01am Transport for London(TfL) tweeted: "The slip road from Westminster Bridge into Lambeth Palace Road is closed due to a collision. Fruit and vegetables have also been scattered across the carriageway."

A photograph taken by an eye witness at the scene shows an ambulance parked just outside the Park Plaza hotel, where the crash reportedly happened.

We will be bringing you all the latest updates here.