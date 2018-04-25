Fruit and vegetables were "scattered across the carriageway" following a reported crash on the south side of Westminster Bridge on Wednesday morning (April 25).
The slip road leading from the Westminster Bridge into Lambeth Palace Road was closed on following the incident.
A crash reportedly caused produce to be spilled across carriageway.
At 6.01am Transport for London(TfL) tweeted: "The slip road from Westminster Bridge into Lambeth Palace Road is closed due to a collision. Fruit and vegetables have also been scattered across the carriageway."
A photograph taken by an eye witness at the scene shows an ambulance parked just outside the Park Plaza hotel, where the crash reportedly happened.
Collision cleared
Traffic flow has returned to normal and the road has reopened following a collision between a suspected stolen van and a car near Westminster Bridge on Wednesday morning (April 25).
The van crashed on the south side of Westminster Bridge before driving on. It was stopped by police in White Hart Street at 4.40am.
Van crashed into car during police chase
Metropolitan Police confirmed officers were pursuing the van, which is believed to have been stolen, when it crashed into a car on the southside of Westminster Bridge in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
There were no significant injuries in the crash which scattered fruit and vegetables across the carriageway.
The van drove on following the crash and was finally stopped by police in White Hart Street.
Two men were arrested at the scene on suspicion of stealing a vehicle.
A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “At approximately 04.30am on Wednesday, 25 April a man reported his van had been stolen in Northumberland Avenue.
“A short while later the van was spotted by officers and an authorised pursuit commenced.
“During the pursuit, the van collided with a car on the southside of Westminster Bridge - there were no significant injuries.
“At approximately 04.40am the van was stopped in White Hart Street.”
Enquiries into the incident continue.