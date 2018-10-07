Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An early evening fight on a Westminster street left one young man suffering multiple stab wounds.

Police arrived at Rampayne Street in Pimlico at 6.04pm on Friday night (October 5) after reports that a number of men were fighting.

Officers and London Ambulance crew found a man in his late 20s inside a residential building with more than one knife wound.

A Met Police spokesman said: "He was taken to a south London hospital where his condition is not life threatening.



There have been no arrests and a crime scene is in place.

The stabbing took place just a stone's throw from Pimlico tube station and within walking distance of Tate Britain and Vauxhall Bridge.



Anyone with information should call Waltham Forest Police by dialing 101 and quoting reference number CAD6166/5OCT.

You can also tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.