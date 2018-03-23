The video will start in 8 Cancel

A "suspicious vehicle" at Westfield London in Shepherd's Bush triggered a huge security alert as the car park was sealed and roads around the centre shut.

Just three days after becoming Europe's largest shopping centre, following a £600 million extension was built, police were called to the scene to reports of a "suspicious vehicle".

The vehicle, parked in the centre's car park, was investigated by specialist officers according to Hammersmith and Fulham police , before the incident was stood down at around 12.30pm on Friday (March 23).

Several roads around the centre were closed as a precaution and there was no exit from Shepherds Bush underground station and other stations adjacent to the shopping centre.

Despite reports on social media that Westfield had evacuated the vast shopping centre or that they had locked shoppers in while the car was investigated, police said Westfield's security carried out no evacuation or invacuation protocols.

A spokesman for Westfield London told getwestlondon: “Westfield worked closely with the police and emergency services in the investigation of a suspicious vehicle which proved to be false.

"The centre’s retailers continue to trade as normal and all car parks have been reopened.”

