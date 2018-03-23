The car park at Westfield in Shepherd's Bush has been closed by police after a "suspicious vehicle" was identified.

A spokesman for Metropolitan Police confirmed to getwestlondon that police have attended the car park and closed it off while they investigate the incident.

The White City mall had just become Europe's largest shopping centre after a £600 million extension opened on Tuesday (March 20).

A police office on Askew Police's twitter account said "There's nothing to panic about at this stage but there are going to be road closures".

"If you have to travel today I would advise you take alternative routes away from Shepherds Bush Green and Wood Lane".

