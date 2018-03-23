The car park at Westfield in Shepherd's Bush has been closed by police after a "suspicious vehicle" was identified.
A spokesman for Metropolitan Police confirmed to getwestlondon that police have attended the car park and closed it off while they investigate the incident.
The White City mall had just become Europe's largest shopping centre after a £600 million extension opened on Tuesday (March 20).
A police office on Askew Police's twitter account said "There's nothing to panic about at this stage but there are going to be road closures".
"If you have to travel today I would advise you take alternative routes away from Shepherds Bush Green and Wood Lane".
Car Parks reopened
A spokesman for Westfield has confirmed to getwestlondon that the car parks have now reopened and the centre is open as normal.
Trading as normal
Westfield London has said their stores are trading as normal and car parks are expected to reopen again soon.
“Westfield has been working closely with the Police and emergency services in the investigation of a suspicious vehicle.
The centre’s retailers continue to trade as normal and all car parks are expected to be reopened shortly.”
Severe traffic after road closures
The following stretches of the A219 have severe traffic, after road closures were lifted following a security alert at Westfield shopping centre.
- A219 has severe traffic in both directions between the A40 Westway and A4020 Uxbridge Road
- Further congestion on A219 Hammersmith Road to Hammersmith Gyratory
- Standstill traffic between Scrubs Way and Mitre Way
Incident stood down
The incident at Westfield London has now been stood down.
Metropolitan Police confirmed that cordons had been lifted on their twitter feed.
No evacuation or invacuation
Hammersmith and Fulham police has said that there is currently “no evacuation or invacuation” protocols being out in by Westfield security.
There had been unconfirmed reports on social media of an evacuation or lock-in.
Specialist officers at the scene
Hammersmith and Fulham police have installed specialist officers at the scene.
They have said that they will not lift road closures until they can be sure it is “safe”.
Roads being sealed by police
Police have been sealing roads around the Westfield shopping centre in Shepherd’s Bush and there are reports that it has been evacuated.
Askew police attending
A police officer from Askew police posted this video as he made his way to the incident.
He advised that people travelling in the area today avoid Shepherds Bush Green and Wood Lane.
Underground stations closed
There is no exit from Shepherd’s Bush Underground station and adjacent stations according to Hammesmith and Fulham police.
The force tweeted that that stations adjacent to the shopping centre will have no exit while the incident is being dealt with.
What we know so far
Police have closed the Westfield shopping centre’s car park while hey deal with a “suspicious vehicle”
There are unconfirmed reports that the shopping centre has been evacuated.