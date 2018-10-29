Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huge music stars are going to be performing at Westfield London and you can be there - but you'll have to be quick.

Unbelievably, the Shepherd's Bush shopping centre is celebrating its 10th anniversary on Tuesday (October 30) and it is marking the occasion by bringing some of the biggest names in music and entertainment to the stage.

Rita Ora, Liam Payne and Ridemental will all be performing live in a specially constructed structure with a stage in Westfield Square.

Ora, who grew up and went to school in the areas around the shopping centre, rose to fame four years after the shopping centre opened.

And James Corden OBE is flying in from Hollywood to host the event and will join all the acts on stage.

(Image: Getty Images for ELLE Magazine)

Over the last decade Westfield in White City has become the biggest shopping centre in Europe, lost its crown and then regained it following its £600 million expansion earlier this year.

Performances start at 6pm on the day, but anyone wishing to see the entertainment will need to get a wristband from 7am.

There is only a limited number available and they will be handed out on a first come, first serve basis at a collection point located on level 2 – inside the centre near John Lewis, by Westfield Square.

Stores around the shopping centre will be celebrating the centre's big birthday with special events.