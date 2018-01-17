The video will start in 8 Cancel

Thousands of new jobs become available when Westfield London opens it huge new extension later this year.

It is holding a job show at the end of January as it looks to fill up to 8,000 vacancies created by the £600 million expansion.

However, there's no need to wait until spring if you're looking for a job at the Shepherd's Bush shopping centre.

Before Christmas John Lewis announced a 600-job recruitment drive as it sought partners to work in its new 230,000 sq ft flagship store.

Once open in March, the shopping centre will be the largest in Europe, and include new stores such as Primark , Urban Revivo, Frencheye, beauty specialists Space NK and Urban Decay, lingerie store Bravissimo and Currys PC World.

There will also be a boutique bowling alley and space-age mini-golf experience .

Other shops already in Westfield but upgrading to the new build include H&M, Boots, Lush, adidas, Monsoon, Guess and Cath Kidston.

Here's a quick look at some of the vacancies currently available at Westfield.

Barista, Apostrophe

The coffee shop is looking for permanent and full time individual who is confident, positive and charismatic. Candidates should have experience working in a coffee shop.

Supervisor, Calvin Klein Underwear

The store is looking for someone who can become a "Calvin Klein Ambassador".

The retailer is looking for an enthusiastic supervisor who can contribute to motivating the team, driving sales and contribute maintaining our personal one to one excellent customer service.

The position is full time.

Line Chef / Kitchen Porter / Prep Chef, Wagamama

Fancy joining the kitchen at the Asian food restaurant inspired by the flavours of Japan?

Eight full-time positions are up for grabs.

Department head, Diesel

Clothing company is looking for someone who will be responsible for achieving store and personal sales and KPI goals in their specialist area.

Two to five years experience is necessary for the full-time and permanent position.

Joe Delucci’s Gelato Kiosk

If delicious ice cream is your Achilles heel, this could be the job for you.

The fast growing Italian gelato company looking for fun loving, committed people to join its expanding team at its kiosk in Westfield London.

Three part-time positions are availbale. The successful candidates must be energetic, motivated, enjoy selling and communicating with members of the public.

Flagship visual sales manager, New Look

The successful candidate will lead a team and have a focus and accountability for all things visual in the store.

(Image: PA)

The position is permanent and full time.

Sales assistant, Smiggle

A part time position is available at the stationery store, which is a huge hit with young children, selling items including school bags, lunch boxes, scented pencils.

(Image: ©AndyBarnham)

The successful candidate will work eight to 16 hours a week.

Bartender, Balans Soho Society

Pulling pints, pouring wines and serving up mouth-watering cocktails are some of the requirements needed for this permanent full time position.

Kitchen porter, Franco Manca

The successful candidate will be responsible for the general up-keep of the pizzeria, washing up, helping chefs in kitchen, cleaning and more.

(Image: Franco Manca & Alessandra Spairani)

The position is permanent and full time.

Stationery sales assistant, WHSmith

If the thought of being surrounded by pens and other writing paraphernalia, this could be the job for you.

Previous retail experience is preferred.

Two permanent positions are available for the part-time position.

Further information on all of the jobs above and other vacancies at Westfield London are available here .

To find out more about the Westfield Job Show, email WLjobshow@westfield.com or visit westfield.com/London .

