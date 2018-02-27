The video will start in 8 Cancel

Job seekers turned up in their thousands to find out about new vacancies at the Westfield London extension.

They attended the event on January 30-31 ahead of the grand opening of the new Westfield wing on March 20.

Around 2,500 attended the careers event to explore the range of exciting new job opportunities available at what will become Europe’s largest centre when its £600 million expansion is completed.

It showcased new roles from retailers including Primark and Adidas, fashion stores Cath Kidston and Urban Revivo, lingerie store Bravissimo, Japanese Food Hall ‘Ichiba’, boutique bowling venue All Star Lanes, super tech mini golf concept Puttshack, high-end department store John Lewis .

Around 8,000 jobs are available as part of the massive expansion.

Those interested in the roles across retail, leisure and hospitality included a large number of local residents:

Currys PC World, set to open an 8,320 sq ft. store within the new expansion, received more than 300 applications over the course of the two-day event;

All Star Lanes , which chose Westfield London’s expansion for the first in a new generation of boutique bowling venues, received several hundred applications with an estimated 75% coming from the local area;

Adidas has seized the opportunity to open a new brand flagship store within the new expansion, recently filling all available spaces at its assessment centre, where candidates were being interviewed; and

Ichiba, soon to be Europe’s largest (17,400 sq ft.) Japanese food all, handled more than 70 applications, approximately 50% of which came from local residents.

Duncan Bower, director of development at Westfield, commented: “We were delighted to welcome so many prospective new employees, particularly local residents, at our Westfield London Job Show.

“Since opening our doors in 2008, we are proud to have created over 12,000 new jobs at Westfield London, whether as a direct employer or through our growing rosta of exciting new retailers across fashion, food, leisure and entertainment.

“Now, in the build up to our anniversary marking 10 incredible years in London, we are continuing to invest in the community with jobs and training, creating thousands more exciting opportunities.”

