It's just a matter of days until the wraps come off the new Westfield London expansion in Shepherd's Bush , and if you weren't excited enough already, you will be now.

getwestlondon has a list of the stores set to open alongside the flagship John Lewis store on Tuesday (March 20), along with activities and special offers running throughout the day.

The massive £600 million extension is opening six months ahead of schedule and will make Westfield London the largest shopping centre in Europe.

A string of new stores will welcome customers on Tuesday, signalling the start of a phased opening of the vast project.

More retailers will be announced and opening in the spring and summer while the shopping centre gears up to its 10-year anniversary celebrations in October.

The shopping centre said: “The expansion will consolidate Westfield London’s position as a world-leading retail and entertainment destination featuring the best in fashion, dining, leisure, events, services and technology with customer experience at the heart.

Among the list of retailers opening new, bigger or better stores in the expansion, along with special activities and offers available, are:

John Lewis: 10am opening

To celebrate the official opening day, John Lewis will be hosting a series of events and talks throughout the day. From 10am until 8pm on the day, there will be:

Coffee tasting and demonstrations

Personal Stylist talks

Free tasting samples

Home Design trend talks

Free Madewell personalisation with any purchase

Easter crafting workshops

Double points for Partnership Card holders

Space NK: 10am opening

The first 100 purchasing shoppers get a free full sized gift and a limited edition Space NK tote bag.

Shoppers can also win £1,000 worth of beauty products if they unlock the Beauty Vault, and receive a Beauty Edit gift bag if they spend £100 or more on the day.

Shoppers can also experience mini facials and makeovers in-store and get a first glimpse of new and exclusive brands coming to Space NK in April.

Flying Tiger Copenhagen : 10am opening

The first 50 customers to spend £10 or more can grab a free goody bag.

Visitors can also take part in a prop-based photo opportunity to win in-store credit.

The White Company: Opening 10am.

The first 100 people to walk through the door receive a goodie bag.

Adidas: 10.30am opening

Customers can get their trainers customised by in-house artists and educate themselves at the lace bar masterclasses run by style experts.

H&M: 11am opening

H&M is inviting shoppers to the launch of its first ever nail bar in partnership with Go Gorgeous London, offering both Express and Luxe manicures plus exclusive nail art designs.

The first 100 customers in the queue can sign up to H&M Club for an exclusive launch offer and also collect a H&M gift card.

Pinkberry: 11am opening

The first 100 Pinkberry customers will be offered a free Pinkberry Swirl with toppings .

There will also be live music from the emerging solo artist Sammie Jay.

Lush: 11am opening

Shoppers can create their very own Lush bath bomb, and come at 11am to make a Twilight themed bath explosion or 2pm to create their own Dragons egg at an exclusive in-store event.

Other retailers opening on the day include:

Currys PC World

Boots

Guess

Lush

Mango

The White Company

