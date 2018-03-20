The £600 million Westfield London retail expansion opens on Tuesday (March 20).

Building work on the project began in 2015 and finishes six months ahead of schedule.

The anchor store in the new wing of the Shepherd's Bush shopping centre is John Lewis, which opens its four-storey flagship department store at 10am .

A number of other stores will also throughout the day on Tuesday, offering special deals and activities on the day.

Other retailers opening new, bigger or better stores in the 740,000 sq ft extension on Tuesday are Space NK, Adidas, Flying Tiger Copenhagen, The White Company, H&M, Pinkberry, Lush, Curry PC World, Boots, Guess and Mango.

More retailers will be announced and opening in the spring and summer while the shopping centre gears up to its 10-year anniversary celebrations in October.

These include Primark , which announced its arrival at the Shepherd's Bush shopping centre in December.

Once fully occupied, Westfield London will comprise around 450 shops across 2.6m sq. ft. of lettable area offering an enhanced customer experience, and making it the largest shopping centre in Europe.

getwestlondon is live from the grand opening on Tuesday - follow our live blog below for updates.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.