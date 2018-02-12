The video will start in 8 Cancel

An indoor cycling gym using light to help stimulate the body is coming to Westfield.

FirstLight Cycle is the latest name to announce its arrival within the shopping centre's £600 million extension, which will open for business in March.

It is promising to "revolutionise the indoor cycling experience in the capital".

It adds to the leisure activities available in the extension, with a boutique bowling alley and state-of-the art mini-golf centre .

FirstLight Cycle will open in Westfield London in May, and will boast three studios.

FirstLight says the unique fitness concept uses sunlight simulation technology to increase circadian rhythm to awaken the senses, enhance energy and produce happiness.

A spokesman said: "Instructors will create dedicated playlists for each class which are then choreographed to deliver a full body workout on a bike, with weighted body bars used for upper body and core strength movements.

"Riders are then taken on a journey from sunrise through to sunset, revealing a themed destination using specialist acoustics and visuals."

FirstLight Cycle founder Mark Anthony said: “ The concept for FirstLight has been five years in the making, the FirstLight experience is incredibly special to me.

"It represents so many important things: happiness, energy, motivation, purpose. We all need that light in our lives!

“With the indoor cycling revolution well under way, now’s the perfect time to push what’s possible with the format.

"The Westfield London expansion is the perfect space to showcase our incredible fitness adventure. We’re excited to bring this amazing experience for the body and senses to Londoners.”

Keith Mabbett, director of leasing for Westfield UK and Europe, added: “ We’re thrilled that FirstLight Cycle has chosen Westfield London for its first fitness concept boutique.

"The rise of fitness concepts in London has been clearly evident over the past few years and this signing enables us provide something new and on-trend for our visitors, cementing Westfield London’s position as a world-leading retail and leisure destination.”

Following the completion of the 740,000 sq ft expansion, Westfield London will be the biggest shopping centre in Europe, comprising of around 450 retail, dining and leisure outlets, and including a new flagship John Lewis store.

Other leisure brands heading to the new Westfield extension include the All Star Lanes bowling alley and Puttshack, which will use cutting edge technology to drive mini-golf into the future.

Customers can register bookings for FirstCycle sessions at Westfield London, with a special offer of 10 credits for £125 – saving £50 on the usual retail price. Visit www.firstlightcycle.com for more information.

Westfield London will celebrate its tenth anniversary on October 30.

