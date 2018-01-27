The video will start in 8 Cancel

An employment expert says west London will struggle to fill the positions being created by the new £600 million Westfield expansion.

Inderpal Mudhar, the Job Centre Plus partnership manager responsible for Hammersmith and Fulham, says workers will have to come from across London and beyond to fill up to 8,000 vacancies being created by the expanded Shepherd's Bush shopping centre.

He says it will have a great impact on hugely beneficial impact on the jobs market, but warned unemployment would not fall as a result.

He was speaking ahead of a jobs show which takes place at the shopping centre on Tuesday and Wednesday (January 30-31).

Mr Mudhar told getwestlondon: "I don't know how we're going to get 8,000 people unless they come from pan London.

"There are so many jobs available at Westfield that west London will struggle to fill it."

Mr Mudhar and his team help registered unemployed and those seeking work to find positions, assisting with interviews and making sure CVs are tailored to the jobs.

Over the years Job Centre Plus has worked closely with Westfield to find work for jobseekers.

He continued: "Westfield has a massive impact on us, taking our claimants, and are one of our biggest partners.

"This will have a big impact on local unemployment for sure."

But he warned unemployment in the area would not drop to zero.

"No, that will not happen," Mr Mudhur said. "There will be people who just do not fit the criteria, a small proportion of claimants and residents who are not suitable for the positions in the retail market.

"So it won't drop to zero. There will still be unemployment."

The job show will showcase new jobs within Westfield, as well as the businesses which will be based in the part of the mall.

Visitors will get first-hand information on new roles from retailers including Primark and Adidas, as well as fashion stores Urban Revivo and Emperor, furniture specialists West Elm and Bo Concept, lingerie store Bravissimo, Japan Ichiba Food Hall and boutique bowling venue All Star Lanes.

Since opening in 2008, Westfield London has created more than 12,000 new jobs, either as a direct employer or through its growing list of retailers.

Duncan Bower, director of development at Westfield, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming all who are interested in employment and training to our Westfield Job Show.

The new retailers setting up shop at Westfield Westfield

"They can find out about the thousands of exciting opportunities available in retail, customer service and hospitality at Westfield London."

Once opened in March, the extension will make Westfield London the largest shopping centre in Europe.

The jobs show will run from 11am to 7pm on both days.

To find out more about the Westfield Job Show, email WLjobshow@westfield.com or visit westfield.com/London .

