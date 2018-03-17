The video will start in 8 Cancel

A series of free events will be held at the new adidas store when it opens as part of the Westfield expansion on Tuesday (March 20).

Customers can get their trainers customised by in-house artists and educate themselves at the lace bar masterclasses run by style experts.

The sports brand unveiled plans for its first stadium inspired store in the UK on Monday (March 12).

The store will also feature a graphic sticker art installation, where customers can get creative on a giant Perspex wall.

It will also feature top-of-the-range technology, with “Test & Create” areas in the football and running zones, where customers will be encouraged to take products for a test run.

A Sutu Wall in the football zone will allow customers to play interactive games to try out product benefits such as accuracy and ball handling.

Other features include mi-adidascustomisation stations for shoes and apparel, allowing customers to create their own unique design from a blank canvas, and locker rooms for trying on kit.

Further experiences and masterclasses will be taking place at the Westfield store during March and April, with more details to be announced.

The stadium concept takes inspiration from the homes of professional sports team around the UK.

It was first launched in New York in Autumn 2016 and has since then been used for adidas stores across the world.

The concept allows customers to experience a new standard of in-store immersion.

They will arrive in store via a player’s tunnel entrance, with additional concept features including locker style rooms for trying on kit and outward-facing stadium seating allowing views all over the new and improved Westfield London.

Barry Moore, brand marketing director at adidas, said: “We’re very excited to be launching our new stadium-style store in Westfield London, the first in the UK.

“adidas is the creator sports brand and this store will set a new standard for in-store experience, creativity and sport in a retail concept.”

The store opens 10am on Tuesday (March 20), on the same day the £600 extension opens at Westfield London, making it Europe's largest shopping centre.

It will be situated on the corner of the new Westfield London wing, opposite the Food Court.

