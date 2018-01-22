The A40 Western Avenue was partly closed to one lane as emergency services dealt with a car in a ditch on Monday morning (January 22).
Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance Service (LAS) attended after receiving reports that a car had been driven into the ditch near Target Roundabout in Ealing at 9.05am.
The driver of the vehicle, a man in his 30s, was treated by LAS for breathing difficulties at the scene, the Met said.
His injuries are believed to be non life-threatening.
Motorists were advised to avoid the area while emergency services dealt with the incident.
At 9.30am Ealing police tweeted: "Please allow emergency services to manage this incident.
"Please avoid this area and use an alternative route where possible."
