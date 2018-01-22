The video will start in 8 Cancel

The A40 Western Avenue was partly closed to one lane as emergency services dealt with a car in a ditch on Monday morning (January 22).

Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance Service (LAS) attended after receiving reports that a car had been driven into the ditch near Target Roundabout in Ealing at 9.05am.

The driver of the vehicle, a man in his 30s, was treated by LAS for breathing difficulties at the scene, the Met said.

His injuries are believed to be non life-threatening.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area while emergency services dealt with the incident.

At 9.30am Ealing police tweeted: "Please allow emergency services to manage this incident.

"Please avoid this area and use an alternative route where possible."

