As Londoners have been enjoying the warmest April day in nearly 70 years , many will have headed to their nearest green open space to make the most of the sunshine.

There's a huge variety to choose from in west London, whether it's a day-long attraction you're looking for or a quiet public park with some beautiful flowers and wildlife.

From Kew Gardens to Brent Lodge Park, here are our top picks of gardens and parks in west London that you should definitely visit during the warmer weather.

Holland Park

Holland Park, in Kensington, has 22.5 hectares of gardens, sports areas, a cafeteria and large areas of woodland with wildlife.

With its extensive climbing equipment, giant see-saw, zip wire and tyre swing, it's the perfect spot for families to enjoy the April sunshine.

Holland Park, Ilchester Place, Kensington, W8 6LU - 020 7602 2226

Kensington Gardens

Every year millions of Londoners and tourists visit Kensington Gardens to see the amazing surroundings and attractions, including the Peter Pan statue, Albert Memorial and more.

Filled with lovely flowers and plants, Kensington Gardens is a great place to visit for a picnic on a warm day.

Kensington Gardens, Kensington , W2 2UH - 0300 061 2000

(Image: Rex Butcher/Getty Images)

Chelsea Physic Garden

Established in 1673, Chelsea Physic Garden is London's oldest botanic garden, containing around 5,000 edible, useful, medicinal and historic plants.

Visit the garden and take the children for an educational, fun visit among the plants.

Chelsea Physic Garden, 66 Royal Hospital Road, Chelsea , SW3 4HS - 020 7352 5646

Brent Lodge Park/Bunny Park

Brent Lodge Park, known locally as 'Bunny Park', is a sample of the countryside within the urban environment of Ealing.

Bordered by the River Brent on the west and south, the park is a favourite for both families and those seeking tranquillity.

It boasts a playground, animal centre, milillennium maze, tennis courts and a multi-use games area.

Brent Lodge Park, 204 Church Rd, Ealing, W7 3BP - 020 8825 6999

(Image: TMS)

Osterley Park and Gardens

Osterley Park is a large park with a gorgeous National Trust house.

The gardens are filled with stunning flowers, so take a picnic and enjoy the beautiful surroundings of this area.

Osterley Park and Gardens, Jersey Road, Isleworth , TW7 4RB - 020 8232 5050

Kew Gardens

The summer holidays are perfect for a visit to one of the prettiest attractions in west London.

With more than 30,000 species of plants and loads of fun activities for children, Kew Gardens is a definite winner for fun and frolics.

Kew Gardens, Kew, Richmond , TW9 3AB - 020 8332 5655

(Image: John Lamb/Getty Images)

Queen Mary's Garden in Regents Park

Named after the wife of King George V, Queen Mary's Garden in Regents Park is world-famous.

The garden is London's largest collection of roses with approximately 12,000 roses planted within the gardens. There are 85 single variety beds on display, including one which is home to the unique 'Royal Parks' rose.

Regents Park, Chester Road, Camden, NW1 4NR - 0300 061 2300

Northala Fields

Northala Fields is an award-winning country-style park which opened in Northolt in 2008.

The gorgeous park consists of four artificial hills standing next to the A40 Western Avenue, as well as several fishing lakes and a large field area.

It has two playgrounds for under-14s, one in Dolphin Road and one in the centre of the park.

Northala Fields, Kensington Rd, Northolt UB5 6UR - 020 8825 5000

(Image: TMS)

Churchfields

Churchfields is the west slope of Harrow-on-the-Hill and provides five hectares of open space - perfect for dog walking!

Some of the land is maintained to encourage wildflowers, according to Harrow Council.

Churchfields, 5 Yew Walk, Harrow HA1 3EJ

The Woodland Gardens in Bushy Park

Hidden away in Bushy Park lie woodland gardens with picturesque paths, fountains, rivers and gorgeous wildlife.

You'll feel like you've left London behind entirely!

Bushy Park, Hampton Court Road, Hampton, TW12 2EJ - 0300 061 2250

