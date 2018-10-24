Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

West London yobs were who were among a crowd that pelted police with glass bottles, bricks and building debris at an illegal rave have been found guilty of violent disorder.

Jordan Gharib, of Whittlesea Road in Harrow, was convicted at Snaresbrook Crown Court on October 15 of violent disorder after the shocking scenes at a rave on June 18, 2016.

Also locked up for the same offence was Conna Crozier, 20, of Sandalwood Road in Feltham, while Sacha Taieb, 20, of Kew Road in Richmond and 19-year-old Israele Registe of no fixed address, were both given suspended sentences at the same court on July 17.

The court heard how police officers came under a “sustained attack” from a group who launched the glass bottles, bricks and building debris at them.

The Met said more than 30 officers were assaulted, and eight male officers and one female officer were seriously injured by the debris, including one whose face was cut deeply.

Heavy damage was also caused to vehicles and property in the area.

(Image: Met Police)

The violent scenes had come after the Met were called to the rave in Thames Road, Barking, at 9.45pm to reports of a large number of people gathering for the unlicensed event.

When police sent officers, Territorial Support Group officers and a dog unit to the scene, they found 1,000 people inside the venue and 1,000 more outside.

They said the venue had been covered in graffiti and the doors and gates damaged. Officers managed to stop the rave, and the majority of people attending dispersed into Thames Road.

It was then that the officers came under attack from the group including the four men who would later be convicted of violent disorder.

Detective Sergeant Matthew Hearing, of the Met’s Public Order Investigation Unit, said: “These men were involved in an illegal event which left streets, vehicles and buildings severely damaged.

“Their violent criminal behaviour caused a number of people to be injured. They showed no regard for the welfare of the local community, others attending the rave or the police, and were intent on injuring officers going about their duties.

“This behaviour is completely unacceptable and left an entire community shocked. This investigation shows we will identify and bring to justice those who are intent on inciting violence and causing harm at this kind of illegal event.

"I would like to thank the local community and businesses in the area for their cooperation and support throughout the course of this investigation.”

Gharib was jailed for a year and nine months, while Crozier got a year and six months. Taieb and Registe were both given a year and 10 months’ imprisonment, suspended for two years and 180 hours of unpaid work.