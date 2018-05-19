Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There's no need to escape the capital to get your vitamin D kick this half-term - the sun is coming out to play in west London and it's staying for two whole weeks!

West Londoners will be delighted to hear that sunshine and warm temperatures are expected to last from now until the end of May.

According to the BBC's latest forecast, provided by MeteoGroup, London temperatures will dip no lower than 20C from Saturday (May 19) to May 31.

Forecasts suggest not a drop of rain will spoil the 13-day stint of sunny weather which will peak at the beginning of next week with highs of 22C predicted.

Although it won't be quite as hot as the early May bank holiday weekend, when temperatures reached the high 20s, it will still hit a very pleasant 20C throughout the long bank holiday weekend at the end of the month.

Two week forecast

Friday, May 18 - Sunny with light cloud cover, 18C

Saturday, May 19 - Clear and sunny, 20C

Sunday, May 20 - Sunny with light cloud cover, 21C

Monday, May 21 - Sunny with light cloud cover, 22C

Tuesday, May 22 - Sunny with light cloud cover, 22C

Wednesday, May 23 - Sunny with light cloud cover, 21C