The last week or so has been absolutely glorious if sunshine and high temperatures are your cup of tea, and it's only going to get better.

A two week heatwave is set to hit the west of the capital, and you can expect more of the warm stuff, particularly in the first week of July.

Temperatures will be consistently in the late 20s, and in direct sunlight it will be considerably hotter, so it's a good idea to invest in some hats and sun cream if you get the chance.

The warmth will reach its peak around the weekend of June 30 and July 1, with temperatures of at least 26C or possibly even higher expected.

Although we appreciate this is nothing on southern Spain, where temperatures are currently in the low 40s, but as far as we're concerned that's far too hot and we should be happy with whatever sun we can get.

Last week it was reported that the MeteoGroup, the organisation that supplies the BBC with its weather forecast, was predicting no rain for the rest of June, and their opinions haven't changed.

(Image: MeteoGroup)

You can now replace rest of June with July 5, as not a single drop of rain is expected to fall on the heads of west Londoners until this date at least.

But this is Britain, so enjoy it while it lasts, and do try to be careful on the days when it gets particularly warm.